How Do Papoutsanis S.A.’s (ATH:PAP) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Papoutsanis S.A. (ATH:PAP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Papoutsanis:

0.066 = €2.0m ÷ (€40m - €8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Papoutsanis has an ROCE of 6.6%.

Is Papoutsanis's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Papoutsanis's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Personal Products industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Papoutsanis's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that, Papoutsanis currently has an ROCE of 6.6% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Papoutsanis's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Papoutsanis is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Papoutsanis's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Papoutsanis has total assets of €40m and current liabilities of €8.8m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Papoutsanis's ROCE

If Papoutsanis continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.