Papoutsanis's (ATH:PAP) Wonderful 582% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Papoutsanis S.A. (ATH:PAP) share price is up a whopping 582% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. And in the last week the share price has popped 15%.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Papoutsanis became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Papoutsanis's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Papoutsanis hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 600% exceeds its share price return of 582%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Papoutsanis has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 103% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Papoutsanis scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

