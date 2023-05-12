Papua New Guinea country profile

PNG Map

Papua New Guinea occupies the eastern part of the world's second largest island and is prey to volcanic activity, earthquakes and tidal waves.

Linguistically, it is the world's most diverse country, with more than 700 native tongues.

Some 80% of Papua New Guinea's people live in rural areas with few or no facilities of modern life.

Many tribes in the isolated mountainous interior have little contact with one another, let alone with the outside world, and live within a non-monetarised economy dependent on subsistence agriculture.

LEADERS

Head of state: The British monarch, represented by a Governor-General

Prime minister: James Marape

Parliament elected James Marape prime minister on 30 May 2019, after the resignation of his predecessor Peter O'Neill.

This followed Mr Marape's own resignation as finance minister in April due to differences over a high-value gas deal.

He was re-elected as prime minister following parliamentary elections in July 2022.

MEDIA

Radio is important in Papua New Guinea, which has scattered, isolated settlements and low levels of literacy.

The government operates a national network and provincial stations. The media operate in a relatively free environment, says Reporters Without Borders.

Television coverage is limited mainly to Port Moresby and the provincial capitals.

TIMELINE

1526 - Portuguese sailor Jorge de Meneses is the first European visitor.

24th January 1885: British troops hoist the Union Jack at Port Moresby

1884 - Britain establishes a protectorate over south-east New Guinea, while Germany annexes the northern part of New Guinea.

1906 - Control of British New Guinea transferred to the newly independent Commonwealth of Australia and renamed Territory of Papua.

1961 - First elections involving indigenous population.

Port Moresby has grown into a modern town

1975 - Papua New Guinea attains full independence from Australia.

1997 - Government hires mercenaries to quash a nine-year separatist revolt on Bougainville Island, sparking an army mutiny and civil unrest.