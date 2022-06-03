Papua New Guinea leader warns Opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James Marape
    Papua New Guinea politician

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea's prime minister warned the Opposition not to "play politics" with the visit of China's foreign minister amid an election campaign, noting China is a major trade partner and the biggest buyer of the Pacific nation's key gas exports.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Prime Minister James Marape on Friday, after meeting with his counterpart, in the final days of an eight-nation tour.

China was unable to gain consensus from 10 Pacific island nations for a sweeping regional pact on security and trade at a meeting on Monday, after several nations said it was too rushed and they wanted to consult the broader region.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand have expressed concern over Beijing's ambitions for a greater security and policing presence in the Pacific, after it struck a security pact with Solomon Islands.

Administered by Australia until 1975 and its nearest neighbour, Papua New Guinea is strategically positioned and rich in resources but largely undeveloped.

Papua New Guinea had a foreign policy of "friends to all and enemies to none", Marape said in a statement.

"China is the major buyer of our produce, and we will engage with them more in commerce and trade, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relationship going into the future," he said.

China buys over 50% of all the gas produced in Papua New Guinea and "have given an undertaking to buy additional gas", he said.

Marape hit back at former prime minister Peter O'Neill, who is running for the top job, for criticising the timing of Wang's visit as he arrived on Thursday.

O'Neill told media the national election was held every five years and the campaign period should be preserved without high-level international visits, and no deals should be signed.

"The former prime minister knows very well not to play politics with the visit of an international leader to our country," Marape said.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is on her second tour of Pacific island nations to pledge Australia's support since being sworn in last week, told ABC television she was advised it "wouldn't be appropriate to go at this stage" to Papua New Guinea because of the election.

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been invited by Marape to visit after the election, Papua New Guinea's Post Courier newspaper reported on Friday.

Marape has called on political parties to restrain from violence in the campaign. He thanked Australia for its support for the election by printing ballot papers and air logistics to remote electorates through the Australian Defence Force, the Post Courier reported.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops control about a fifth of Ukraine after nearly 100 days of war, Zelenskyy says

    Ukraine's president said Russia occupies around 125,000 square kilometers — an area larger than Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands combined.

  • Ukrainian forces have had some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Zelenskiy

    In a late night video address, Zelenskiy also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners. Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk but fighting is continuing, say Ukrainian officials.

  • Ukraine is correct to prioritize counterattacks over holding Severodonetsk at all costs, ISW analysis suggests

    Russian progress in capturing the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk oblast indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are correctly prioritizing counterattacks over defense, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in an assessment on May 31.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPresident Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the K

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Russia won't close Tsar Peter's 'window to Europe', Kremlin says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia did not plan to close "the window" to Europe which Tsar Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago even though the West has imposed the most onerous sanctions in recent history over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands, displaced 13 million and raised fears of a broader conflict between the United States and Russia, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers. President Vladimir Putin says the West wants to destroy Russia, that the economic sanctions are akin to a declaration of economic war and that now Russia will turn towards building ties with other powers in Asia and Middle East.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million answer to the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet

    The jet has a maximum speed of 2,468 kph and a travel range of 5,926 kilometers.

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • 10 Russian occupiers who looted in Bucha have been identified

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 16:05 Police identified 10 Russian servicemen who robbed the homes of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and sent the loot to their relatives. Source: The Office of the Attorney General on Telegram Quote from the Office of the Attorney General : "10 Russian servicemen who looted the property of the civilian population of the Bucha Amalgamated Territorial Community of Kyiv Oblast (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been identi

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning their patriotism.

  • Russia Won’t Return Occupied Land. So Don’t Ask.

    Olga Maltseva/AFP via GettyFormer U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently roiled the foreign policy community by becoming the most prominent voice urging Ukraine to pursue peace talks with Russia.Kissinger prioritized Putin appeasement over Ukrainian victory, critics alleged, exposing his wanton priorities in the process. But critics did him a favor by ignoring the specifics of his vision.What would a negotiated settlement look like according to Kissinger? “Ideally, the dividing line sh

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • Louie Gohmert Goes Nuts After Eric Swalwell Calls Out GOP Inaction On School Shootings

    “How dare you? You think we don’t have hearts,” the Texas congressman ranted after Democratic Rep. Swalwell accused Republicans of supporting killers, not kids.

  • The White Power Mercenaries Fighting For the Lost Cause Around the World

    Russian mercenaries are the all-too-real bogeymen of the war in Ukraine. Most belong to the company known colloquially as Wagner, a quasi-corporate paramilitary group connected to the Kremlin that serves as a violent tool of Putin’s foreign policy around the world. Depending on the reports you believe, Wagner mercenaries were responsible for the execution of civilians in Bucha, have deployed tens of thousands of infantry to support the eastern offensive, or have already lost 3,000 fighters in combat.