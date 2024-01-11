Papua New Guinea: Several feared dead after major rioting and unrest

Several people are feared dead after major rioting and unrest hit Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Shops and cars were set on fire and supermarkets looted as hundreds took to the streets after police went on strike over a pay dispute.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said in a radio broadcast that the looting had been carried out by "opportunists".

The government has deployed the army to try and restore order.

"We have seen unprecedented level of strife in our city, something that has never happened before in the history of our city and our country," Mr Parkop said in his radio address.

He added that "some people sadly lost their life today" though he did not give a number of dead.

The unrest was triggered after police and other public servants staged a protest strike outside parliament on Wednesday, after discovering that their pay had been reduced by up to 50%.

Prime Minister James Marape said that an extra $100 had been deducted from the paychecks of public servants because of a computer glitch, and the government was not raising taxes as the protesters claimed.

"Social media picked up on this wrong information, misinformation," and many people took advantage of the police being off the streets, Mr Marape said in an interview as guards armed with machine guns stood outside his office door.

"We are not raising taxes."

Ambulance officials said they had attended to several shooting injuries, while the US embassy reported shots near its compound.

A large shopping centre was among the buildings set on fire.

By Wednesday night, much of the violence had ceased as initial reports filtered in of deaths. Port Moresby has a population of about 400,000 people.

On Thursday, Australia, a neighbouring and major security partner for PNG, urged for calm in the country.