Para Aramid Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the para aramid fiber market to 2025 by application (frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, oil and gas and others), product form (filament yarn, short fibers, pulp and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW).

The future of the para aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety garments, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, and oil and gas industries. The global para aramid fiber market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of para aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing in defense and industrial sectors.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new para aramid fabric which protects structures from airborne volcanic fragments. Teijin, DuPont, Kolon, Hyosung, and Yantai Tayho are among the leading suppliers of para aramid fiber market.



In this market, frictional materials is the largest application of global para aramid fiber, filament yarn is largest product type. Growth in various segments of the para aramid market are given below:

The study includes the para aramid fiber market size and forecast for the para aramid fiber market through 2025, segmented by Application, product , and by region as follows:



Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application:

• Frictional Materials

• Protection

• Electrical Transmission

• Rubber Reinforcement

• Tire Reinforcement

• Oil and Gas

• Others



Para Aramid Fiber Market by Product:

• Filament Yarn

• Short Fibers

• Pulp

• Others



Para Aramid Fiber Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the para aramid fiber companies profiled in this report include Teijin Aramid, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries Inc.,Hyosung Corporation ,Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. and others.



The analyst forecasts that the filament yarn will remain the largest segment by value and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for protective clothing in the military and stringent regulations in Europe and North America regarding employee health and safety.



Within para aramid fiber market, frictional materials will remain the largest application by value due to growing penetration of para aramid fiber in brake pads and gasket as an alternative material to asbestos in automotive industry. Optical fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high bandwidth fiber optic cables for data services and communication.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production, growth in aerospace industry, and stringent government regulation on industrial safety and protection.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: para aramid fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: para aramid fiber market size by application, product in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: para aramid fiber market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of para aramid fiber in the para aramid fiber market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of para aramid fiber in the para aramid fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the para aramid fiber market by application (frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, oil and gas and others), product form (filament yarn, short fibers, pulp and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and why?

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this para aramid fiber market?

What are emerging trends in this para aramid fiber market and reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the para aramid fiber market?

What are the new developments in the para aramid fiber market and which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this para aramid fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products in this para aramid fiber market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this para aramid fiber market and how have they affected the industry?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 191

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By application (frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, oil and gas and others), and By product form (filament yarn, short fibers, pulp and others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan, and China ), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

