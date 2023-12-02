The parable of the Sower a good test for spiritual vital signs

In Matthew 13, a chapter full of parables, Jesus tells the parable of the Sower of the seed. It is a story of a farmer, scattering seed which fell upon four different types of soil; but only one soil was the right soil for the seed to take root, grow and yield a harvest: a thirty, sixty or a hundred-fold harvest.

Jesus tells us that in the story that the Sower is the Son of Man, referring to himself, spreading the word of God. First, Jesus tells us of seed that fell along a footpath are people that do not understand the message and at once the evil one comes to snatch away the word from their heart.

The parable is one in which the soils represent the hearts of people and their willingness to hear and receive the message of Jesus. It is possible the “path” people are those who stand ready in the hustle of life to receive the activity of life and buzz of current events and are impressionable by what others think but not so much Jesus. The evil one comes and takes the word of Christ from their hearts.

Jesus said the seed that fell along the rocky ground are those who hear God’s word and receive it with joy, but they have no root, and when pressure or persecution comes, they fall away. These impressionable souls heard God’s word for just a moment and were glad but the minute they found difficulty with following the word, they jumped ship.

The next soil, or should I say the next type of person unable to hear Jesus’ words, were hearts full of worries about life and the deceitfulness of wealth. These distracted listeners worried more about their lifestyle and livelihood and their anxiety choked out the word of God so that it was unfruitful.

The fourth soil, the good soil as Jesus referred to this last listener, is someone who heard the message and understood it. These good listeners were able to receive the words of Jesus, understood them and they took root deep within. These active listeners were able to produce a harvest of thirty, sixty or a hundred times.

It isn’t hard to see that this parable is a notable litmus test from Jesus for anyone to check the condition of their own hearts. Like taking our spiritual vital signs.

First, do we understand what Jesus is saying or do we care less what Jesus has to say? Second, do we receive the word with joyful confidence that if our faith is met with difficulty that we should not run from difficulty? Thirdly, and dare I say that I see more of this next soil in myself and in the church than the others. Are we filled with many cares and anxieties about life that the word of God no longer could bear fruit.If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then you need to see the doctor. Good soil, listening hearts, must be free from worldly distractions, free from the fear of hardships as they relate to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and free from the cares of life and deceitfulness of wealth.

I’ll end this message the same way Jesus ended his parable.

“Let those who have ears, let them hear.”

Major Paul Pelletier is the Commanding Officer of the Worcester Salvation Army.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Keep the Faith: Exploring Matthew 13 — the parable of the Sower