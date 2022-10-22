Parachutist dies after crashing during high school football game festivities in Tennessee

A parachutist died after crashing during festivities leading up to a Friday football game at a Tennessee high school, district officials said.

The skydiver crashed during a pregame ceremony involving three parachutists before the 7 p.m. kickoff of a football game at David Crockett High School in the eastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough, Jerry Boyd, Superintendent of Washington County Schools, told USA TODAY.

The skydiver was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter, Boyd said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away," he said in a statement. "We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather."

Authorities did not immediately release any additional details about the skydiver, who Boyd said was hired from the company JumpTN in Greeneville.

JumpTN belongs to the U.S. Parachute Association, according to Boyd and the organization's website. JumpTN and the USPA did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's requests for comment.

After the crash, school and district administrators led the crowd in a moment of silence and decided to continue the game with a delayed start time, Boyd said.

Mental health professionals will be available for students and staff members at all Washington County schools Monday, he added.

