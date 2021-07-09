Parade disturbance mars city's July 4th celebration

Jul. 9—The Independence Day holiday weekend was a little more exciting than usual for area law enforcement, as both the Rockwall and Royse City police departments dealt with unusual incidents.

In Rockwall, someone reportedly tried to force their way into the Independence Day parade, while a missing child was safely relocated with their family in Royse City.

— The Rockwall Police Department reported that at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a participant in the Rockwall Fourth of July Parade was driving a tractor and causing a disturbance in the staging area near Utley Middle School. Parade officials elected not to allow the driver, identified as Laurie Bostic, 61, to enter the parade, at which point Bostic decided to proceed anyway.

Because of the way she was operating the tractor, causing a disturbance and refusing the obey police officers, the officers on scene attempted to stop Bostic, who refused and attempted to avoid police. Officers were able to force her from the road where she ran into a fence.

Bostic was taken into custody and transported to the Rockwall County Jail and was charged with evading arrest, inference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The Rockwall Police Department is asking anyone who may have video of the incident to email the footage to cidgroup@rockwall.com

— The Royse City Police Department took to social media Saturday in an attempt to identify a non-verbal teen found that morning in the Main Street area of Royse City. The department also partners with the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office in their Guardian Program to help with similar situations, which ended on a positive note. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday the department reported the family of the female had been found and she has been reunited with her family.