Parade of Fools held in downtown Fayetteville
Parade of Fools held in downtown Fayetteville
Parade of Fools held in downtown Fayetteville
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
Yahoo Entertainment went behind the scenes of an in-person audition to get a look at the casting process and how performers put it all on the line for a chance at fame.
Meet your new favorite travel companion: This sleek wallet will keep you organized at all times.
For years, we’ve been hearing about virtual and augmented reality use cases in business around manufacturing, field service and product design, but for the most part, the notion has failed to take hold in a big way. The question now is whether the Apple Vision Pro (AVP), released last week with much ballyhoo, will move the needle at all when it comes to shifting these kinds of devices into the enterprise mainstream. While most people use terms like "augmented reality," "virtual reality" or even "metaverse" (thanks, Meta), Apple prefers to define the genre in its own terms, referring to the Apple Vision Pro as spatial computing or mixed reality.
Special counsel Robert Hur released a report that described Biden as "an elderly man with a poor memory" — prompting an angry response from the president.
The Chicago Auto Show is the largest consumer auto exhibition in the USA, but remember when it was the truck show? Or when the Miata was first shown there?
Could 2024 be the year for fintech IPOs? F-Prime -- a VC firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management that tracks the performance of emerging, publicly traded and privately held financial technology companies -- naturally remains bullish on the fintech space, noting that: “In aggregate, fintech companies have captured <10% of financial services revenue, yet many scaled private fintech companies are generating $1B+ revenue, still growing rapidly, and expected to list in public markets.” To be clear, when F-Prime refers to fintech, it lumps together financial technology and crypto/blockchain startups.
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
If you aren't hung up on brand names, Hydrapeak's 40-ouncer more than holds its own in the battle of trendy stainless steel cups.
Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.
REI's end-of-winter sale is a beacon of opportunity for outdoorsy couples who find solace and joy amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his new Super Bowl ad and breaks down current state of action films. "I'm really proud of all the new guys," he says.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
SpeedKore's new 1970 Dodge Charger 'Ghost' is a carbon-fiber-bodied speed machine powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.
You shouldn’t need a political science degree to understand how the presidential election is working this year. But Americans would be justified if they are confused by the mess that is the presidential primary calendar in 2024.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.