Parade-goers didn’t let rain stop them from attending Legion of Mars parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Parade-goers lined the streets as the Legion of Mars parade kicked off a little early this year on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Russell Spencer has been coming to Mardi Gras for as long as he can remember but this year is a little special. It’s his little one who is celebrating her first.

2024 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

“Well, you don’t see it now but there is definitely a lot of joy and it definitely goes right through to her,” said Spencer.

As the bands beat their drums and the dancers gave people a show, many say the rain wouldn’t have stopped them from catching the parade.

“We got the best stuff from Pontetrain last year because it was raining, all of the throws. We got the rain boots; we got the jackets. We are good to go,” said parade-goer Carly.

“Some of my best Mardi Gras have been rainy Mardi Gras. Everybody is out in the rain, and they are still going. Stuff is still getting thrown just an unbelievable experience,” said Spencer.

Proving how there’s no better Mardi Gras than a Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

“We’ve been to Mardi Gras in Mobile and it’s just not the same. So, I think New Orleans has something very special. So people are drawn to that,” said parade-goer Dane Lee.

“I’ve noticed they have had all different crews that represent all these different communities. It’s nice that they show respect for different identities, and people who have contributed. The army. Love it,” said parade-goer Tanya.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Post

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.