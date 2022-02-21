Parade held in New York's Chinatown to celebrate Lunar New Year

Reuters
China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby formula products made by Abbott. The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed them.