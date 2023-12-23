Parade, worship service planned in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dec. 22—In celebration of the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream of a country in which people are "judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," Greenville will soon be the scene of both a parade and a worship service honoring his legacy.

The parade will be Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in downtown Greenville with line-up for the parade starting at 9 a.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market at 2201 Lee St. The parade will then continue west on Lee Street, south on King Street and east on Washington Street.

The grand marshal for the parade this year has been announced as Hattie Tennison and the junior grand marshal is Jaycee Dawson.

Also featured in the parade will be the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Greenville High School Band and Navy Junior ROTC, the Corporation for Cultural Diversity, the Greenville Branch of the NAACP, Boy Scouts and representatives from local businesses.

Those who would like to sign up to be in the parade may contact the Rev. Deana Lowe at (903) 268-6364.

The worship service is planned for Jan. 15 at noon at Greater Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ at 3511 Salem St.

The service will be led by the Rev. Davy Stoker and will feature the Rev. Joel Snipes Sr. of Rivers of Love Church as guest speaker.

Brunch is to be served at the church at 11 a.m. before the service.