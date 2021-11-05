Parades, marathons and football: A chilly sports forecast for the coming days
AccuWeather's Marvin Gomez has the latest forecast for the biggest sports happenings coming up this weekend.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
Buster Posey chose family and his health in deciding to retire after 12 years as a Giant.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
Ex-Cubs Joc Pederson and Kyle Schwarber, and potential next-Cub Carlos Correa, headline our scientific predictive models.
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said he "identified Tucker (Barnhart) as one of our top priorities, if not the top priority" this offseason.
Brandon Crawford speaks to Laura Britt about the upcoming retirement announcement from Buster Posey.
Buster Posey will retire from the Giants on Thursday, and the next conversation will be whether he belongs in Cooperstown.
Browns players have mostly said the right things, including Thursday, in regards to OBJ and Baker:
The past four weeks have been a whirlwind of proud life moments for the parents of Southaven native and Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley.
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio opened up about fellow 'Jeopardy!' prodigies Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.
is the Dansby Swanson trade to the Atlanta Braves the worst in Arizona Diamondbacks history? It is certainly among them.
Watching the Braves win the World Series made Blue Jays fans wonder what could have been.
Antonio Conte was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham who beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in a game which also featured three red cards.
Farhan Zaidi sums up how Giants fans feel about Buster Posey announcing his retirement from baseball.
Vikings fans, there is good news and bad news:
No opponent knows Buster Posey like Clayton Kershaw, and the Dodgers icon paid the highest compliment to the retiring Giants legend.
Matthew Pouliot presents his annual Top 111 Free Agents column, led this year by three members of a stellar shortstop class. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]