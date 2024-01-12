Parades, marches, music and more set to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Space Coast

From a food drive to face painting, marches and somber reflections in church, Space Coast residents marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will have a number of ways to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy and impact on the American landscape.

This year, six decades after King and others focused on Florida to advocate for the dismantling of segregation with a proposed Civil Rights Act, the larger gatherings honoring the Nobel Peace Prize-winning minister will center on central and north Brevard.

Several congregations and community leaders will gather in Cocoa Sunday night to usher in the holiday observance with a tribute to the Atlanta native, who was assassinated in 1968 at age 39.

Honoring MLK Jr.: The Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition is sponsoring a Peace March beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at Provost Park on Varr Avenue. The march proceeds north to State Road 520 to Riverside Boulevard and Harrison Street, where the march will end at Riverfront Amphitheater.

That event, sponsored by the Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the historic Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 213 Stone St., Cocoa. It is the same congregation where Brevard youths and others were recruited to join King’s landmark 1964 marches in St. Augustine, months before President Johnson signed the Civil Rights into law. The event is open to the public.

On Monday, Cocoa ministers will lead a Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March as a tribute to King's stance on non-violence. Residents can participate in the MLK National Day of Service by donating canned goods to supply organizations that feed those in need.

More: Five fascinating connections Martin Luther King Jr. had to Florida and the Space Coast

“As someone who grew up in Atlanta, you want people to think about Dr. King as more than a philosopher or someone who marched but more of a strategic thinker,” said Atlanta native Marcus Smith, a longtime community advocate who in years past organized workshops on King’s writings on social and economic justice.

“It was more than speeches and marches. And while the thoughts he shared may be different now, we still need thinkers like him. I’m definitely going to be at some of these events. We need to come together,” said Smith, who is running for Melbourne city council.

Several area organizations are hosting events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Ronald Reagan signed the King holiday into law in November 1983 after lobbying efforts from civil rights leaders, musical activists like Stevie Wonder and others. The first federal King holiday was celebrated in 1986, with King’s family and closest surviving aides calling for it to become a day of service. Today, parades, barbecues and, community service and other gatherings honoring the slain civil rights leader are held across the nation.

Along with the commemorations in Brevard — where King once carried out a clandestine meeting with the Rev. W.O. Wells of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Cocoa in 1964 — musical celebrations will ring out during the three-day holiday, including the Southern Soul R&B By the River ticketed event on Sunday at Riverfront Park. That concert begins at 3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr.

While the National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that the Space Coast could see rain and mild temperatures, here is a list of official King events, both indoors and out, taking place this weekend:

Saturday: The 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program and Breakfast, sponsored by the Brevard Caribbean American Sports & Cultural Association, Inc., starts at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 300 Malabar Road. Donations are $40. Information: 321-557-2968.

Saturday: Boyz 2 Men, the mentoring group, presents the MLK Parade and Festival, with bands, marchers, floats, and other entertainment. The event, free to the public, starts at 10 a.m. at Isaac Campbell Park in Titusville. Other festivities will begin at noon at the Gibson Center, 835 Sycamore St., and will end at 4 p.m. Information: 321-747-4622.

Saturday: The Civic Saturday celebration will take place in Cocoa at the Joe Lee Smith Center, 415 Stone St. in Cocoa. The event begins at 11 a.m. with speakers teaching Black history. There will also be face painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts, music and other entertainment for youth. Sponsored by the Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition, Faith in Florida and the Central Brevard NAACP. Information: 321-795-0537.

Saturday: A Sisterhood-N-Solidarity Day party featuring sorority members runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fiesta Bar & Grill, 837 New Haven Ave., Melbourne.

Sunday: Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition will hold a worship service, with music and speakers, at 6 p.m. at the historic Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church commemorating King’s lifetime of service and his role in civil rights.

Monday (MLK DAY): The Play Melbourne Parks & Recreation department will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Grant Street Recreation Center, 2547 Grant St., Melbourne. The event begins at 1 p.m. and features entertainment and other activities. Information: 321-608-7460.

Monday (MLK DAY) : The Historic American Legion Post 191 in Melbourne, will host a daylong celebration honoring King from 11 a.m. through midnight. The Post is located at 2422 Harbor City Blvd. Information: 321-872-7373.

Monday (MLK DAY): The Central Brevard Ministerial Coalition is sponsoring a Peace March beginning at 2 p.m. at Provost Park on Varr Avenue. It proceeds north to State Road 520 to Riverside Boulevard and Harrison Street, where the march will end at Riverfront Amphitheater.

Monday (MLK DAY): The Brevard FAMU NAA-Space Coast Rattlers Food Drive will gather canned goods and other nonperishable food as part of the MLK National Day of Service. The food items can be dropped off just after the Peace March at Cocoa Riverfront Park. Information: 407-497-5906.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: MLK Day: Space Coast to honor King's impact with peace march, more