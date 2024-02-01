Will parades roll in the rain? Here’s the MS Coast forecast and plans in each city

Floats, bands, marchers and revelers lucked out last weekend when the rainy forecast lifted and the first parades of the Mississippi Coast carnival season rolled in the sun.

Now, krewes face a risk of rain — again.

The National Weather Service is predicting showers across the Coast on Saturday and storms into the night. That rain could continue through Sunday even as temperatures stay mostly pleasant.

Here’s the forecast, and parade plans, in each city.

Military members carry flags of different states during The Ocean Springs Elks Carnival Parade in downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Biloxi

Biloxi has two events on Saturday: the Children’s Walking Parade at 10 a.m. and the Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball at 6 p.m. in the Coast Coliseum.

Forecasts predict a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and 100 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorm Saturday night.

Saturday’s high in Biloxi will near 65 degrees with a low of 53 degrees. The Biloxi Parks and Recreation Department did not immediately respond to a question about the Children’s Walking Parade weather plans.

The Original Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade will roll at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Point Cadet Pavilion.

Sunday’s forecast shows a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. The high is 64 degrees.

The PAWrade will roll regardless of the weather, said Dawn Ross at the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. In case of rain, the parade will stay under the pavilion, she said.

Long Beach

The Long Beach Carnival Association Parade is 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday afternoon. There is a 100 percent chance of rain Saturday night and a thunderstorm is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be breezy with a high near 63 degrees and low around 52 degrees.

The Long Beach Carnival Association said it would watch Saturday’s forecast closely and work with the city’s emergency management director.

“We will make sure all float riders and spectators are kept out of harm’s way,” the association said in an email.

Gautier

The Gautier Men’s Club Parade rolls at 7 p.m. Saturday.

But spectators could get wet: the National Weather Service is warning of a 100 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm Saturday night. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

“We’re gonna roll rain or shine,” said Mike Wagner, secretary at the Gautier Men’s Club. Wagner said the parade rolled last year in some rain but people still had fun. Gautier plans to have a tailgate, band and fireworks on Saturday, which will still go off unless there are heavy rains, Wagner said.

The high in Gautier will be near 66 degrees on Saturday, with a low of 53 degrees.

Waveland

The Krewe of Nereids Parade rolls at noon on Sunday.

The Sunday forecast in Waveland shows a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. The high is 65 degrees and the rest of the day should be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

The Krewe of Nereids did not respond to an email on Wednesday.

Parade attendees cheer for beads during The Ocean Springs Elks Carnival Parade in downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.