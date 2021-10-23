Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited's (ASX:PAR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a drug repurposing company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. The AU$436m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$34m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$38m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 41%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St.

