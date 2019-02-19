How Paradise Entertainment Limited (HKG:1180) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you’re interested in Paradise Entertainment Limited (HKG:1180), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

View our latest analysis for Paradise Entertainment

What does 1180’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.26, we can surmise that the Paradise Entertainment share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Paradise Entertainment are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Paradise Entertainment is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SEHK:1180 Income Statement Export February 19th 19 More

Could 1180’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Paradise Entertainment is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of HK$905m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Paradise Entertainment share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Paradise Entertainment’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following: