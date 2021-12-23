Paradise man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault charges

Dec. 23—PARKER COUNTY — A Paradise man was arrested by the Parker County Sheriff's Office on numerous charges stemming from a reported kidnapping of a Parker County woman.

Anthony Glenn Gravely, 44, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault, assault/family violence impeding breath and parole violation stemming from an incident that began Dec. 17 at a woman's home outside of Springtown.

The woman the afternoon of Dec. 17 arrived home and discovered Gravely outside her residence, according to a news release. The woman reportedly had a relationship with him but did not expect him to be at her home.

Gravely followed the woman into the residence and became enraged when he asked to move in with her and she told him no and that he needed to leave, according to the sheriff's office, and the woman stated she told Gravely she was going to cook dinner and he responded by shouting at her, grabbed her by the throat, forced her into the bedroom and wouldn't let her to leave, taking away her keys and cell phone.

Around 8 p.m. when Gravely went into the bathroom, the woman was able to escape from the bedroom and left the residence. Gravely chased and caught her down the street at a house where she was banging on the door and yelling for help, unknown to her that the house was unoccupied at the time, according to the release, and Gravely caught her and physically dragged her back to her home.

The victim reported Gravely threatened her with a knife and physically and sexually assaulted her. About two hours later, a family member of the victim went to the residence to check on her because she did not show up for work. The family member received no reply at the door and began forcing his way into the home through a widow when Gravely and the woman presented themselves, according to the release. The victim was able to escape the residence and was transported from the residence by the family member.

Gravely was gone upon deputies arrival, but was located the next morning walking in the area and arrested parole violation warrant. Charges were later added for aggravated kidnapping, felony assault and sexual assault.

"This is a very brutal case," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. "No woman should ever have to go through this. It's unconscionable and we need to send a clear message to the world that the women of Parker County will not be subject to this kind of treatment."

Gravely remained in the Parker County Jail as of Thursday morning on $500,000 bond on the local charges and a no-bond on the parole warrant.