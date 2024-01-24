Paradise receives almost $1 million in funding for pedestrian safety project

The Michigan Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant will provide $940,919 to fund infrastructure enhancements in downtown Paradise. The funding will help improve trail safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant will provide $940,919 to fund infrastructure enhancements in downtown Paradise. The project involves constructing a paved trail and sidewalk on M-123 and installing lighting, signage and crosswalks. The funding is intended to create new pathways that will connect to the existing 11 mile Paradise/Whitefish Point Bike Pathway.

Project organizers credit the persistence of the Paradise Tourism Council in securing the funding. The group has been committed to enhancing the section of M-123 through Paradise since initial planning began in 2004. Jim Stabile, president of the Paradise Area Tourism Council and owner of the Magnuson Grand Lakefront Hotel in Paradise, has been working for over 20 years to bring the project to fruition.

The group worked with Whitefish Township on the project.

"It will be a great benefit for the community, because the design will encourage tourists to slow down and enjoy Paradise on their way to Tahquamenon Falls," said Justin Knepper of Knepper Development Strategies, which helped plan the project. "Thousands of vehicles pass through Paradise each summer, and a safer, more pedestrian-friendly, and more aesthetically pleasing atmosphere will boost the local economy, encourage more local investment and create a better quality of life for Whitefish Township residents."

The project, which will see renovations along M-123, is paired with Newberry Transportation Service Center plans to address stormwater runoff on the roadway.

The total project is initially estimated at just over $1.1 million, with TAP grant funds estimated at approximately $940,919, and local matching funds estimated at $235,230. The Paradise Area Tourism Council has agreed to fund 50 percent of local matching costs with Whitefish Township, resulting in the township and the tourism council both pledging $117,615 to the M-123 Corridor Enhancement Project.

