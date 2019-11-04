Is Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Paragon Care's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Paragon Care had AU$97.7m of debt in June 2019, down from AU$104.8m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$34.2m, its net debt is less, at about AU$63.4m.

How Strong Is Paragon Care's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Paragon Care had liabilities of AU$72.9m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$119.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$34.2m in cash and AU$49.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$107.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of AU$148.7m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Paragon Care has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.1 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. The good news is that Paragon Care improved its EBIT by 8.9% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Paragon Care's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.