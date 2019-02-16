Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Is Trading At A 49.6% Discount

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$7.55 A$12.90 A$17.25 A$20.18 A$23.41 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 17%, capped from 42.18% Est @ 16%, capped from 42.18% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% A$6.96 A$10.97 A$13.52 A$14.58 A$15.60

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$62m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$23m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = AU$389m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$389m ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = AU$259m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$321m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$0.95. Compared to the current share price of A$0.48, the stock is quite good value at a 50% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Paragon Care as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value?