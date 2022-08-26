Paragon Care Limited Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a pretty great week for Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) shareholders, with its shares surging 19% to AU$0.41 in the week since its latest full-year results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at AU$248m, although statutory earnings per share came in 11% below what the analyst expected, at AU$0.014 per share. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Paragon Care's solitary analyst are now forecasting revenues of AU$338.1m in 2023. This would be a major 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 154% to AU$0.026. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of AU$302.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.027 in 2023. Although sales sentiment looks to be improving, the analyst has made a minor downgrade to per-share earnings estimates, perhaps acknowledging the investment required to grow the business.

The analyst also upgraded Paragon Care's price target 9.1% to AU$0.48, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Paragon Care's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Paragon Care to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Paragon Care. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Paragon Care going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Paragon Care (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

