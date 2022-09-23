Paragon Care Limited's (ASX:PGC) stock price dropped 10.0% last week; individual investors would not be happy

If you want to know who really controls Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 10.0% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but insiders who own 31% stock also took a hit.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Paragon Care.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paragon Care?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Paragon Care already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Paragon Care, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Paragon Care. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Paragon Care's case, its Senior Key Executive, John Walstab, is the largest shareholder, holding 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited, Asset Management Arm and Tian Tian Limited, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.1%.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Paragon Care

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Paragon Care Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$236m, and insiders have AU$72m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in Paragon Care. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Paragon Care (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

