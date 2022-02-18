A Paragon man was arrested Thursday on a possession of child pornography charge after an investigation that began on Dec. 2, 2021, according to an Indiana State Police release.

According to the release, Luke A. Jobes, a Morgan County 911 dispatcher and firefighter with the Paragon Volunteer Fire Company, "was booked into the Morgan County Jail on the following charge, Possession of Child Ponography, Level 6 Felony."

Others are reading: Opening statements made in trial of Indianapolis man accused of murder in Morgan County.

The investigation into Jobes began after Indiana State Trooper Robert Whyte and detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force "gained information from a previous investigation" that Jobes had possessed child pornography.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Indiana State Police, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Prosecutor's Office and Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Paragon firefighter and 911 dispatcher arrested on child porn charge