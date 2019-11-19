Paragon ID (EPA:PID) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Paragon ID SA (EPA:PID) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Paragon ID

What Is Paragon ID's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Paragon ID had debt of €54.2m, up from €49.6m in one year. However, it does have €8.61m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €45.6m.

ENXTPA:PID Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Paragon ID's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Paragon ID had liabilities of €47.8m due within a year, and liabilities of €43.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €8.61m and €16.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €66.5m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €46.7m, we think shareholders really should watch Paragon ID's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Paragon ID has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 5.2 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. It is well worth noting that Paragon ID's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 97% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Paragon ID will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.