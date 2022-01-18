Paraguay President Abdo tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild - ministry

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez attends an event in Asuncion
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniela Desantis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Daniela Desantis

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay's President Mario Abdo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms from the virus, the country's health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday, as the South American region sees a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

"We inform that the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, tested positive for COVID-19 today," the ministry said.

"The president has mild symptoms and will continue to maintain preventive isolation in accordance with the provisions of the current health protocols."

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto.com reportedly succumbs to $14.6m Ethereum hack

    Crypto.com’s Ethereum hot wallet was hacked yesterday, reportedly leaving some users with sizable losses. Users of the exchange also found that they were missing cryptocurrencies from their balances and, in some cases, their entire digital wallet had been picked clean.

  • Metaverse Token Avaxtars Built on Avalanche Rises over 180% in 24-hours

    Avaxtars, a metaverse coin built on the Avalanche blockchain was the highest price gainer among Metaverse tokens on January 17 noting 182.99% price gains.

  • Song Ji-ah apologises for wearing fake luxury items on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno

    In her hand-written apology letter that she shared on her Instagram, Song said she was sorry for wearing fake luxury goods on her social media and on Single’s Inferno.

  • Final Fantasy VII Writer Doesn't Want To Talk About His Games On Twitter

    Kazushige Nojima is one of video game’s most famous story and scenario writers. Some of his past credits include Final Fantasy VII, Kingdom Hearts I and II, and even Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s Adventure Mode, among many others. Recent credits include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. But don’t expect him to talk about any of them on Twitter. He won’t. This week, Nojima announced that he won’t be tweeting about upcoming or pas

  • 'I did it!': YouTube vlogging pioneer KevJumba gets engaged to his girlfriend

    KevJumba, a pioneer of the YouTube vlogging scene, is now officially engaged. The 31-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer, whose real name is Kevin Wu, shared the heartwarming moment in a proposal video that he posted on Instagram on Monday. The post also features a picture of the internet personality sharing a kiss with his fiancée, who can be seen holding a bouquet, as well as another video showing the aftermath of the proposal.

  • Twitter Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Simu Liu for Manifestation Campaign

    This is the social media platform’s biggest celebrity campaign to date.

  • BlackRock’s Climate Stance Is About Profits, Not Politics, Larry Fink Says

    In his annual letter to the CEOs of the companies in which BlackRock invests, Larry Fink said businesses that don’t plan for a carbon-free future risk being left behind. The quest for long-term returns, and not politics, is what animates the money manager’s efforts, he wrote.

  • YouTube To Phase Out Most Originals, Double Down On Creator-Generated Content

    YouTube’s return to its roots as a platform for user-generated content is complete. Following the news that YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after more than six years, YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl just announced the streamer’s retreat from original programming to focus on creator-driven initiatives such as Creator Shorts […]

  • 15 Messages That Went Viral In January (So Far)

    The Ina-Reese moment was superb.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Non-fungi-what?' How I explained NFTs to my boomer parents

    My parents never heard of NFTs before I brought them up while playing a card game with them a few weeks ago. A perfect "teachable moment," I thought.

  • Snapchat making it harder for strangers to find users under 18

    Snapchat is adding a new safeguard meant to ensure that young users only connect with people on the social network that they know in real life.How it works: Snapchat is changing its "Quick Add" friends suggestion so that it is impossible to add users under 18 unless there are a certain number of friends in common, a spokesperson told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and other social giants have faced pres

  • Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

    Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies. The social media giant last year launched another program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.

  • LiveHive wants to be a ‘one stop shop’ for online yoga teachers, PTs and other coaches

    Yoga, personal trainers and other kinds of online coaches have a bewildering array of platforms on which they can launch their class, either in platforms specializing in verticals (PTs) or more general ones. A new UK player hopes - perhaps a little optimistically - hopes to make inroads into this market with a ‘one stop shop’ for live online coaches. LiveHive is aimed at anyone coaching online - from yoga teachers to professionals offering specialist expertise, personal trainers, influencers and lifestyle gurus.

  • URL changes are not so simple for Google Search

    Making URL changes to your site can take several months for Google to process. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Revisiting how St. John's began 2020, see the snowstorm that engulfed the city

    The city was in a state of emergency for eight days.

  • Winter storm brings traffic to a standstill in Ontario, Quebec (PHOTOS)

    Widespread closures and delays have been reported.

  • In March, the York Daily Record will move to digital distribution on Saturdays

    Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the YDR is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

  • The Markup doubles down on data tools as revenue grows

    The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on data-driven tech investigations, had $6.8 million in revenue in 2021 — mostly from philanthropy — up from $4.2 million in 2020, according to its president, Nabiha Syed.Why it matters: The outlet aims to distinguish itself from the barrage of modern tech coverage by focusing on consumers, particularly those that suffer from inequalities driven by tech, rather than the investor business class.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insi

  • HornHub Plans to Be the Facebook of Content Creation Online

    Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Hornhub will launch its beta platform after extensive preparation. It has spent over six months behind the scenes meticulously planning and creating - while making tremendous waves in the DeFi space - to reach this significant milestone. The project aims to become the Facebook of content creation, minus the scandals. Despite existing in an industry where projects come and go like clockwork, the dedicated team have ...

  • Susanne Daniels Exits YouTube as Global Originals Head After More Than Six Years

    Susanne Daniels is exiting YouTube after nearly seven years at the Google-owned global video-sharing company. The YouTube global head of original content will depart in March. The veteran exec, whose career has included president roles at The WB, Lifetime and MTV, helped oversee YouTube’s dive into originals in 2015, developing premium series “Cobra Kai,” which […]