Paraguayan authorities seize nearly 950 kilos of cocaine

Reuters

Iraq's new parliament elected Sunni lawmaker Mohammed al-Halbousi as speaker on Sunday, marking an important step towards establishing a new government three months after a national election. The first session of parliament since the Oct. 10 election, however, was disrupted earlier in the day as competing political Shi'ite blocs each claimed to hold a parliamentary majority and as the acting speaker, Mahmoud al-Mashahadani, suddenly fell ill and was taken to hospital, forcing the session to be briefly adjourned. When the session resumed Halbousi was elected for a second term as speaker, defeating Mashahadani, a former speaker of the first parliament set in 2006.