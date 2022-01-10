Paraguayan authorities seize nearly 950 kilos of cocaine

Members of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) of Paraguay display bricks of cocaine after 947 kilos of the illegal drug was seized in an operation and the leader of the criminal organization was detained.

