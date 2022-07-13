Paralyzed below neck in 2017 Fort Worth shooting, witness in capital murder case dies

A man who was paralyzed from the neck down when he was robbed and shot in 2017 by an oral sex client in Fort Worth died this month of complications of the gunshot wound.

Eric Watson was shot in his right shoulder in the living room at his house near Blue Bonnet Circle. The bullet lodged in his spinal canal, and he suffered a complete spinal cord injury. He lived in a nursing home.

Watson died on July 2 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 36 when he was shot and 40 when he died.

In the seconds after he is accused of shooting Watson, Fayaka Dunbar fired upon Watson’s roommate, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The roommate, Jason Bradley, was a drag show performer. He died at the scene. Watson was taken to a hospital.

Dunbar paid $200 for sex with Watson, then demanded his money back and opened fire on Dec. 8, 2017, according to the police account described in the affidavit.

A grand jury indicted Dunbar, 31, on capital murder. The case in 371st District Court has not been resolved.

It is not clear whether Watson’s death will significantly alter the case’s course. Watson was on a state witness list.

In March 2018, Tarrant County prosecutors filed an application to take a videotaped deposition of Watson.

Anna Tinsley Williams, a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, declined to say whether the deposition occurred.

Terri Moore and Rose Anna Salinas, attorneys who represent Dunbar, did not respond to an email from a Star-Telegram reporter requesting an interview.

Jason Bradley, a well-known Fort Worth drag show performer who went by Bianca Gisele Davenport Starr, was shot to death Dec. 8, 2017, at a TCU-area home in Fort Worth. A suspect was arrested several days after the shooting. Bradley’s roommate Eric Watson died on July 2, 2022, from complications of a gunshot wound.

Fort Worth Police Department detectives found Dunbar’s telephone number on Watson’s cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Identifying himself as “Chris,” Dunbar contacted Watson using the dating service Plenty of Fish, according to the affidavit.

They exchanged telephone numbers. Dunbar and Watson reached an agreement to engage in oral sex for $200.

Dunbar showed up at the house in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue, driving a silver four-door vehicle. Dunbar entered the house, was escorted to a bedroom and paid $200 after which Watson performed oral sex on him, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

After getting dressed, Dunbar walked to the living room, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Watson and demanded the return of the money and Watson’s cellphone.

A struggle ensued and Dunbar shot Watson, according to the affidavit.

Dunbar shot Bradley, 35, when he came to the aid of his roommate and began to struggle with Dunbar.

Dunbar ran from the house as a third roommate called police.

Watson later identified Dunbar as the suspect in a photograph lineup, according to the affidavit.

Dunbar, who court records indicate served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was released from custody on a $150,000 bond.