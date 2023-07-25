‘Paralyzed’ Putin did nothing despite knowing of Wagner rebellion in advance – Washington Post

Russian dictator Vladmir Putin was made aware of Wagner PMC leader Yevheniy Prygozhin’s preparations for his rebellion by Russia’s FSB Security Service at least two or three days in advance, reported The Washington Post on July 25, referencing intelligence assessments.

Some key facilities, including the Kremlin, saw security bolstered and the dictator’s personal guard was strengthened with additional manpower and weapons, but no further measures were taken, the newspaper reported.

Putin gave no single order during most of July 24 as he was paralyzed and unable to take any decisive steps, European and Ukrainian security officials told journalists on the condition of anonymity.

"Putin had time to take the decision to liquidate [the rebellion] and arrest the organizers. Then when it began to happen, there was paralysis on all levels … There was absolute dismay and confusion. For a long time, they did not know how to react," one European official said.

Without orders from the top, local authorities, including in Rostov-on-Don, had to decide for themselves what to do and eventually did nothing to stop the heavily armed mercenaries. So, Wagner Group fighters managed to take control of all main military facilities in the city and moved further toward Moscow.

Not receiving any clear commands to stop the rebels, many local officials actually believed the rebellion happened with "some degree of agreement with the Kremlin."

Prigozhin even gained some support within Russian power circles as "a fish rots from the head down." They saw the mutiny as a way of purifying the power.

Some senior Russian figures were ready to accept Prigozhin, should he have succeeded, a top NATO official told The Washington Post. Regular soldiers also desired Prygozhin’s success as they believed he might be able to reform the army command so it would be easier for them to fight.

"There seem to have been important people in the power structures … who seem to have even been sort of waiting for this, as if his attempt had been more successful, they would also” have joined the plot, this official said.

"Many including in the upper reaches of the security services and military supported Prigozhin’s drive to oust Russia’s top military leadership," another unnamed European official said, according to the newspaper.

Others were horrified at the mutiny attempt, and at the Kremlin’s toothless reaction. They see in it a sign of deep turmoil waiting for Russia in near future.

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov called these intelligence assessments "nonsense" from people who have "zero information," commenting on the newspaper request.

Prigozhin's munity

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that about 25,000 of his fighters were going to “restore justice” in Russia.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office stated, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital — in exchange for dropping charges, and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In a video address on June 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered three options to the fighters of the Wagner mercenary company who had participated in the mutiny — return to civilian life, sign contracts with the regular Russian military, or relocate to Belarus.

Prigozhin recorded an audio address on July 3 for the first time in a week, asking for support.

