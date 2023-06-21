Paramedic who mowed down cyclist after heavy drinking can keep medical licence

Robert Woodruff was jailed for five years and four months after killing 56-year-old cyclist Richard Goodwin

A paramedic who drank 10 pints of Guinness before getting behind the wheel and killing a cyclist will keep his medical licence, a tribunal ruled.

Robert Woodruff will be allowed to continue to practise despite recklessly getting behind the wheel to race to a barbecue and killing 56-year-old cyclist Richard Goodwin.

The experienced NHS paramedic had been looking at his phone and veered across the road, straight into the path of father-of-five Mr Goodwin, causing a ‘catastrophic’ collision.

Woodruff had ignored his wife’s pleas for him not to drive and was desperate to go to the party at the home of a female colleague, despite not being invited. The fatal crash happened in September 2020.

Last year Woodruff, then 36, was jailed for five years and four months, with the judge saying he caused ‘unimaginable grief’ to Mr Goodwin’s family.

But now, at a Health and Care Professions Tribunal, a panel has allowed him to keep his licence - suspending him for 12 months, rather than striking him off.

Not panel’s job to ‘punish’

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) panel said it is not their job to ‘punish’ and that before the incident Woodruff ‘dedicated his life to saving lives and not to wrecking them’.

At his latest HCPTS disciplinary hearing, Woodruff said he was ‘not providing a defence to anything he had done’ but said he was ‘passionate about helping and caring for the public’.

A tribunal report said: “He said he believed in rehabilitation and allowing people another chance and that he had support from family, friends and the local community, who are keen for him to keep his registration as a paramedic.

“He said that his references show that he is an excellent paramedic, as was supported by the Judge’s sentencing remarks.

“He referred to his [barrister’s] comment about how he has ‘dedicated his life to saving lives and not wrecking them’.

“He said the criminal charge was not a true reflection of who he is as a person and as a professional.”

Woodruff said: “[I am] sincerely remorseful for everything I have done and the wider impact it has, on the family and also the public and everyone I served for.”

Concluding, the panel said: “The offence of causing death by dangerous driving is very serious. The outcome all too painfully obvious.”

Suspended for 12 months

The panel decided to suspend him for 12 months rather than strike him off.

The panel said: “There is no doubting the seriousness of the conviction in this case. However, as referred to above, it is not this panel’s role to punish Woodruff for a second time, but rather to ensure public confidence is maintained in the paramedic profession and [its regulator].

“It is clear that his appalling behaviour must be marked so as to send out a message to him, the profession and the public about how seriously the panel views this conduct.

“However, in light of the specific circumstances of this case and the mitigation provided, the panel did not consider his conduct to be fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

“He had demonstrated significant insight and was clearly willing, and had taken active steps to resolve matters.

“Although it would be some time before he had completed his prison sentence, and thus be in a position to resume his practice, the panel did not consider it necessary to remove him from the Register.

“There is clearly a public interest in allowing an otherwise competent paramedic the opportunity to return to practice in due course.

“The Panel wanted the family of [Mr Goodwin] to know that this did not mean they had not taken into account the devastating impact of Woodruff’s behaviour on them.”

Woodruff said he no longer wants to serve as a frontline paramedic but in a ‘health and safety role in the offshore industry’.

