Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths

Paramedics Randy Li and Lorena Concepcion-Martinez debunk 12 myths about first aid. They talk about how to properly perform CPR, different choking protocols, and the best way to clean a wound. They also explain that sleeping after a concussion isn't dangerous — in fact, the myth comes from the misconception that sleeping after a concussion can lead to a coma. Concepcion-Martinez has been a paramedic in New York City for the past 19 years. Li has been a paramedic in New York City for the past 11 years. He also has a YouTube channel called RescueRandy, where he covers all things related to emergency medical services. You can watch his videos here: https://www.youtube.com/c/RescueRandy/