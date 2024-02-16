Paramore's Hayley Williams decries TN GOP after Allison Russell resolution dustup

Paramore singer Hayley Williams decried a Tennessee House of Representatives dust-up this week where a Republican lawmaker blocked a resolution honoring the Grammy win of Black musician Allison Russell while allowing a similar resolution honoring Paramore to go forward.

"For those that don't know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She's a brilliant Black woman," Williams said in a lengthy statement provided to The Tennessean. "The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind."

On Feb. 12, Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, brought two resolutions to honor Paramore and Russell, who both took home wins at the recent Grammy Awards.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, objected to the Russell resolution, a procedural move that kicked Jones' resolution off the night's consent calendar and back to committee. The move is often a death knell for resolutions, though it technically could be brought back to the House for another vote. Meanwhile, the resolution honoring Paramore passed without objection.

"Allison Russell is a Tennesseean, and she's someone who's been a bold voice for a more inclusive, just state," Jones said Thursday. "There were two resolutions on the consent calendar that night, one for Paramore and one for Allison Russell. Both have been vocal voices for justice, but only the Black queer woman was bumped off."

Faison hasn't explained why he objected to the Russell resolution. But House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said Thursday that members often object to items on the consent calendar when they have "additional questions."

"It's not a 'no,' it's just a 'not yet,'" Lamberth said.

Artists like Russell and Americana Music Association award-winner Margo Price were active participants in protests against the House's April 6, 2023 expulsion of Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. The pair were expelled for breaking House decorum rules to lead a brief gun reform protest from the chamber floor after the mass shooting at The Covenant School. An effort to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, failed by one vote.

Russell later joined a group of other musicians to lobby for potential gun safety laws with Gov. Bill Lee and General Assembly leaders.

The resolution controversy illustrates the broader, ongoing tensions that show no sign of dissipating between House Republicans and Jones.

"Every day my Republicans wait colleagues wake up, and it's April 6, they have not moved on from April 6. They are so fixated and obsessed, it's actually unhealthy," Jones said. "We see them prioritizing retaliatory bills, as opposed to addressing the reason why we protested the first in the first place, which is common sense gun laws."

In her statement, Williams thanked Russell for using her "voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart."

