New Paramount charter school faces pushback from local school and community groups

Multiple Washington Township community and school organizations have banded together to stop rezoning a former church as a charter school, with the hope of preventing the school from opening altogether.

The new school, the Girls IN STEM Academy, is set to open in fall 2024 in the former Witherspoon Presbyterian Church at 5136 Michigan Road in the Highland-Kessler neighborhood, but first the building must be rezoned from a church to a school.

Detractors say that the charter operator, Paramount Schools of Excellence, didn’t do enough to engage the community ahead of getting the charter approved.

“Charter schools like Paramount have to be very careful that they're not making decisions for families,” said Leslie Bowles, a Washington Township parent. “They didn't sit down with families of color that they are saying that they're creating space for to ask if this is something that we wanted.”

Paramount leaders say they held the proper public hearings and that some prospective parents have welcomed the school, saying it will provide an innovative education model for underserved populations.

Tierra Ruffin said she hopes the new school will offer a more diverse educational environment for her daughter than her current school in Avon.

“I feel like she needs to have that representation that people that look like her, outside of myself, are also successful and people that look like her, a young Black girl, can go into the fields of STEM,” Ruffin told IndyStar.

Washington Township pushes back against charter

While the law requires charter school authorizers to hold a public hearing in the school district where they intend to open a school, state law says that the meeting can held anywhere in the county if the location isn't settled. Paramount held a public hearing in June at the Eagle Branch Library in Pike Township, but no one came, said Paramount CEO Tommy Reddicks.

Washington Township Schools leaders, who missed the opportunity to speak at the hearing, are now using the rezoning process to fight back.

The district has publicly stated its objection through a resolution passed unanimously by the school board in January. The measure allows the district to take any means necessary to oppose any charter schools opening in or near the district.

“We were not given an opportunity to weigh in on this in those ways, we felt that we had no choice but to come at this through the zoning process,” said Kristina Frey, Washington Township School Board member.

Members of the Highland Kessler Civic League also oppose rezoning the church. At a recent meeting, a majority of the league’s 11-member board voted against the rezoning due to traffic concerns.

“Highland Kessler would probably oppose any change use of that property, whether it was residential or commercial or industrial,” said Monty Hulse, member of the Highland Kessler Civic League.

Reddicks says he’s confident that there won’t be any traffic issues thanks to the long driveway leading up to the school and large parking lot.

Concern over authorizer accountability

Other community members, like Washington Township teacher and parent Carla Schmid, are critical of the fact that the school is authorized by Education One, the charter authorization arm of Angola-based Trine University and not a local entity like the Mayor’s Office of Education Innovation, which authorized Paramount's three other charter schools in Indianapolis.

“The school was authorized almost three hours north by a small private university by an appointed board of three and our community, Pike, Washington Township, none of us had even heard about this school,” Schmid told IndyStar. Education One has approved Paramount to open five new schools, one of which opened in South Bend last year. This relationship led Paramount to choose Trine to authorize Girls IN STEM, Reddicks said.

The Girls in STEM academy looks to be one of the only, if not the only, public school serving a single gender in Indiana. Indiana’s last remaining single-gender public school was the Frankie Woods McCullough Academy for Girls in Gary, IN which moved to co-ed classes in 2019.

Prospective families want more options

A number of parents have already expressed interest in sending their daughters to the new school. Girls IN STEM will accept students labeled female at birth as well as anyone who identifies as a girl.Brittany Callahan grew up going to Indianapolis Public Schools and her 11-year-old daughter Khi currently attends one. She said she thinks the new academy will provide a more challenging environment than her daughter's current IPS school.

“For me growing up, there was just the neighborhood school that you were assigned to,” Callahan said. “So I think it's great that parents are able to have a choice of what works best for their child.”

Witherspoon Presbyterian Church Pastor Winterbourne Harrison-Jones told IndyStar that his congregation decided they wanted an educational institution to buy their church rather than a land developer. The church has moved to a building on West Kessler Boulevard.

Once Harrison-Jones learned about Paramount’s educational model, he knew the school would continue the church’s legacy of uplifting Indianapolis’s Black community, he said.

“It was in the spirit of Black resilience and in the spirit of education as a tool for liberation, that we support the continuation of that work through the work that Paramount intends to do upon future generations to come,” Harrison-Jones said.

The new academy will bring a new option to students in Indianapolis, Reddick said, adding he does not want this to become a battle between his organization and the school district. He said he will wait to see how the zoning process plays out.

“I think it's something we want to stay patient with and not be reactive and add fire to fire,” Reddicks told IndyStar.

The rezoning hearing will be Feb. 29 at 1 pm at the Indianapolis City-County building.

