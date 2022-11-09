Paramount Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PARAMON) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Paramount Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PARAMON) P/E ratio of 11.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Paramount Corporation Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Paramount Corporation Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Paramount Corporation Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 43% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 14% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% each year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Paramount Corporation Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Paramount Corporation Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

