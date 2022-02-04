Paramount Gold (PZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Paramount Gold (PZG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -75%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this miner would post a loss of $0.04 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.05, delivering a surprise of -25%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates.

Paramount Gold , which belongs to the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry, posted zero revenues for the quarter ended December 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $0.19 million. The company has not been able to beat consensus revenue estimates over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Paramount Gold shares have lost about 3.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -6.1%.

What's Next for Paramount Gold?

While Paramount Gold has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Paramount Gold: unfavorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to underperform the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.03 on $0.2 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.14 on $0.6 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Mining - Non Ferrous is currently in the bottom 28% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, Amerigo Resources (ARREF), is yet to report results for the quarter ended December 2021. The results are expected to be released on February 24.

This copper and molybdenum mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25% higher over the last 30 days to the current level.

Amerigo Resources' revenues are expected to be $52.9 million, up 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $2.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day.

  • BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session.

  • Beyond Meat (BYND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $58.68, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session.

  • Real Estate & Inflation

    David Westin explains efforts to hedge against inflation in the real estate market.

  • Bitcoin Breaches $40K, Ethereum Rallies by 11.15% As Market Recovers

    The entire crypto market has marked an 8.77% recovery, bringing back about $147.1 billion in the last 24 hours with the reversal gaining further strength.

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dividend Reinstated

    Ford (F) forecasts adjusted EBIT for 2022 between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying an uptick of 15-25% from the 2021 level.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • New Street Cautions Against Nvidia's Steep Downside: All You Need To Know

    With Ethereum ($ETH) down over 40% from the peak, mining volumes should decline in the next six months, crypto demand for graphics processing units will "die," and excess mining GPUs will hit the gaming market New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu tells. Ferragu's research note is partially titled "What could a crypto winter look like?". In addition, excess shipments could result in excess channel inventories and "eventually in a steep correction over the summer," notes Ferragu. The analyst believes

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Pfizer (PFE) This Earnings Season?

    Pfizer (PFE) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

    Late last week, the solid-state battery specialist provided a promising update about its technology.