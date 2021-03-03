Paramount Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $406 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $3.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, were 34 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $263.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.9 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $467.4 million.

Paramount Resources shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF

