Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

FILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Paramount + logo, in this illustration
Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta
·2 min read

By Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta

(Reuters) - Shares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company's earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable.

The company was a late entrant to the crowded video streaming industry, where Netflix and Disney+ have already carved out a big slice of the market by pouring billions of dollars into original content like "Money Heist" and blockbuster franchises like "Star Wars".

ViacomCBS said on Tuesday it would invest more than $6 billion by 2024 to create new content, $1 billion more than it had previously committed.

The steady stream of investments required to grow the business, including Paramount+, Showtime and BET+, will "limit margin expansion more than previously expected," Morningstar analyst Neil Macker wrote in a note.

Despite having a string of shows and films in the pipeline, including new installments of "The Quiet Place" and "Mission Impossible", the company's forecast to exceed $9 billion in revenue by 2024 in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment seems to have failed to impress.

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman said Paramount's losses will continue to mount, peaking at 2023 before improving as its content investment grows, while its traditional network TV business will come under pressure, limiting the company's ability to fully invest in streaming.

"Despite the big announcement of ViacomCBS changing its name to Paramount ... we are left with a similar question as we had last year: will the company be able to grow EBITA and FCF again to match prior levels?" Fishman said.

BofA analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who downgraded the company's stock to "neutral", noted that her earlier "bullish thesis" was predicated on ViacomCBS being an attractive acquisition target amid a wave of media consolidation.

"It does not appear a potential sale is imminent, given the size of its investment in streaming," she said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash Right Now?

    The last few weeks have been rocky for the stock market. There are also signs that more volatility could be coming. The Federal Reserve also announced that it plans to raise interest rates this year in an effort to slow inflation.

  • Google is adopting privacy changes on Android similar to the ones Apple made on iPhone that cost Facebook billions of dollars

    Apple introduced a privacy feature to stop apps from tracking you on iPhone, and now Google is doing the same with Android.

  • Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Possible western sanctions against Russian banks will lead to a spike in market volatility but Russia will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to abundant reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. U.S. and European officials are finalising an extensive package of penalties should Russia invade Ukraine. Such sanctions could target major Russian banks and its energy sector but will not include banning Russia from the SWIFT financial system, according to U.S. and European officials.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Don't sleep on dividend stocks. You can get paid while you sleep, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    Each business has strong competitive advantages that make it an appealing investment at its current price.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Growth Stock With a $91 Billion Market on the Way

    Confluent shares got crushed after the company reported earnings, but investors should not be worried right now.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within the stock market. It's a multi-trillion dollar industry filled with opportunities for investors to pave their roads to financial freedom with long-term investing. You can find quality stocks in healthcare -- companies that heal diseases, make medical devices, or simply provide the personal care products you buy at the store.

  • 1 Growth Stock Whose Revenue Just Soared by 190%

    Bill.com estimates its global opportunity could feature 20 million business customers, with $125 trillion in payment volume.