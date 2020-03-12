Paramount's "A Quiet Place 2" movie release delayed due to coronavirus, director says

March 12 (Reuters) - The release of Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday.

The film, starring Emily Blunt, was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18. "Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," Krasinski said in a posting on his Instagram account. He did not say when the film would be released.

