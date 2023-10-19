Paramus event focuses on helping domestic violence victims

Domestic violence may not always be recognizable to others at first glance, but a recent domestic violence awareness event in Paramus aimed to share ways abuse can manifest and what can be done to stop it.

The domestic violence awareness talk was held on Wednesday night at LG&P, a marketing consultant in Paramus, in partnership with the Center for Hope and Safety, a non-profit that helps domestic violence survivors, to discuss combating domestic violence in Bergen County. Eventgoers, including corporate leaders in the community, were able to listen to experts in the field who retold personal experiences and ways to tackle the issue going forward.

Julye Myner, the executive director of the Center of Hope & Safety, interviewed journalist and professor Rachel Louise Snyder about domestic violence and discussed excerpts from Snyder's book “No Visible Bruises” during an hour-long talk.

Paramus: New Barnes & Noble has an opening date. Take an early look inside

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Redevelopment: A 300-year-old Paramus tree may be cut down, unless neighbor can save it

The title of the book refers to the way abusers hide the violence they inflict on their victims in ways that aren’t always noticeable. Snyder discussed a story of a woman named Michelle who experienced this type of abuse before she was eventually killed by her husband. Her husband would take their kids out without telling her, threatening to take them away from her if she made him angry. The husband also brought a rattlesnake into the house, telling Michelle he would place the snake in her bed or in her shower if she didn’t do what he said.

“It’s these stories that really stick with me,” said Snyder

There’s also a strong link between men who end up becoming abusers having been abused themselves when they were younger. Snyder said that around 80% of men and 92% of women in prison were either the victims of childhood abuse or witnesses to childhood abuse.

Domestic abusers who try to strangle someone may also be a sign of a future homicide. Snyder said in an informal study in California a couple of years ago, it was found that in 80% of domestic violence homicide victims cases, they were strangled either weeks or days prior to getting killed.

Snyder said she spent a lot of time with men in prisons or abuser invention groups as part of her research into domestic violence and one of the things she found was the “desperate unhappiness” of these men.

“They are no happier because they are in control,” said Snyder.

Snyder said one of her goals was to bring a program that she’s seen in Israel to America, where someone convicted of domestic abuse lives in a shelter. From the shelter, the convicted abuser can still continue going to work but come home at night and take lessons in gender discrimination and childcare classes. These abusers could also see their children under supervised visits on the weekend.

“I love this idea since you’re not forcing a victim into a shelter, which is really just another type of prison,” said Snyder.

Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, was also honored at the event, receiving an “Impact Reward” from LG&P CEO David Lloyd for her leadership and impact in the field of combating domestic violence. She used her time when receiving the award to bring the topic back to supporting survivors.

“Awards mean nothing to me as long as we still have some survivors out there who are struggling every day,” said Glenn. “You being here tonight means everything and I’m going to be quite honest, seeing men here tonight means everything.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus event focuses on helping domestic violence victims