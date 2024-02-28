Paramus homicide suspect remains jailed following court hearing

A man accused of fatally stabbing his father in Paramus and spending two days trying to cover it up agreed to remain in jail during Wednesday's court hearing.

Melvin Thomas appeared before Bergen County Judge David Labib for a detention hearing as he consented to stay in jail until his trial.

Thomas, 32, is believed to have stabbed his 62-year-old father, Manuel Thomas, multiple times with a kitchen knife on Valentine's Day in the Paramus home they lived in together.

He was charged with first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, hindering, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.

The affidavit of probable cause said Thomas tried to set his father's body on fire with a lighter after he moved it to a bathroom. When that failed, Thomas cleaned the knife and cleaned up areas of the home, the affidavit stated.

Police showed up at the home early in the evening of Feb. 15 after receiving a report of a possible homicide. Manuel Thomas' body was found in the basement.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ homicide suspect remains jailed after court hearing