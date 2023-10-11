Paramus native dies in Israel violence, Gov. Murphy confirms

A North Jersey native who fought in the Israeli military was among those killed in the weekend's terror attacks in the country, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Wednesday.

Paramus native Itay Glisko, 20, is the latest person with local ties to be identified as a victim of the violence in the Middle East. Glisko "spent his early years" in the borough, Murphy posted Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"My deepest condolences are with Itay’s family during this painful time," the governor said.

Glisko was a dual citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was killed Saturday by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to The Daily Beast. His relatives, including some who still live in New Jersey, learned four days later that his body had been found.

Edan Alexander, a graduate of Tenafly High School serving in the IDF, is among those still missing, Murphy said at a vigil in Hoboken Tuesday. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said at a separate event that two Bergen County natives are missing, though he did not specify whether Alexander was one of the two.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ native Itay Glisko dies in Israel attack