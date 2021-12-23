Paramus store employee who took down a robber said he was doing the 'right thing'

Ever imagine what you would do in a situation where you're being robbed by someone with a gun? Sam Haobsh lived it, and he rose to the occasion.

"It's a fight or flight mentality," Haobsh said. "In that situation, for me, I'm a fight type of dude. I don't run."

Haobsh was at work at The Suit Store on Route 4 in Paramus on Monday when a hooded man posing as a customer approached him. The man said he was there to make a "withdrawal" and handed Haobsh a plastic bag.

The man then demanded Haobsh empty the cash register, and informed the employee that he had a gun, but did not brandish it. Haobsh complied and gave the money to the man. But as the would-be armed robber walked toward the exit, Haobsh reacted. The Passaic County native made the split-second decision to go after the man and did an MMA-style takedown and was able to subdue the man until police arrived a few minutes later.

Sam Haobsh took down a would-be robber at the Suit Store in Paramus, where he works.

"I just basically felt if I made a move that I would be able to secure him until law enforcement arrived," he said. "That's what happened."

The man was arrested by Paramus police officers, who found him with a .38-caliber pistol, according to a department press release. He was charged with robbery and gun possession.

No one was hurt and Haobsh said everyone in the store was shocked. But Haobsh's instincts told him to do what he believed was right, so he pounced.

"It took a few minutes for everyone to process what happened," Haobsh said.

Haobsh is a Totowa native, but spent his childhood in Dallas, Texas, before moving back to New Jersey in middle school. He went to Passaic County Technical Institute and has been an athlete his whole life, playing football and wrestling in high school. He now lives in Paterson, and trains at Team Pure MMA in Woodland Park, and he said that training helped him make the takedown.

"We don't recommend the general public take these measures that were used," Paramus police Detective Lt. Glenn Pagano said. "However, [Haobsh] was highly trained in these takedown techniques and we're happy that it was a successful outcome."

After stopping the robbery, Haobsh said he was given pats on the back by his co-workers, but brushed off claims that he was a hero.

"I'm not a fan of all the hoopla," he said. "I just do what's right. I just feel like that was the right thing."

