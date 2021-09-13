‘Paranoid’ Chicago woman killed 12-year-old son over missing memory card: prosecutors

A Chicago city employee allegedly murdered her 12-year-old son Saturday over a memory card.

Fallon C. Harris, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder after she shot Kaden Ingram multiple times in their kitchen, all caught on video, according to prosecutors.

Harris, who works for the city Department of Transportation, confronted Kaden around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, asking where he had put the memory card that she had taken out of her car the night before, prosecutors said during her hearing Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

When Kaden couldn’t hand over the card, Harris allegedly shot him, then a second time when he again didn’t have the card.

Harris then called two relatives to tell them what she had done. They called the boy’s father and the police, who arrived to find Kaden unresponsive on the kitchen floor. When Harris answered the door, she allegedly told officers that she had shot her son with a silver revolver, which she showed them.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Relatives told police that Harris had been acting “paranoid” recently and talking about people who were out to get her.

Harris is being held without bond.