Paranoid man arrested on drug charge

May 4—A 911 call about a man running into traffic turned into a drug arrest for an Odessa Police Department officer Wednesday.

According to an OPD report, someone called 911 at 6:20 .m. to say a man was intentionally trying to get hit by vehicles under the bridge in the 3000 block of East Highway 80.

An officer found Manuel Ramos, 25, in front of the Ramada Inn. A sweaty Ramos told the officer someone was following him and he admitted running into oncoming traffic, but other than that he wasn't making much sense, the report stated.

The officer found five grams of crack cocaine in Ramos' pockets and Ramos told him he and a friend had used two grams earlier, according to the report. The officer also found a scale and small individual baggies.

The Dallas resident was arrested on suspicion of delivery of cocaine and public intoxication.

Ramos remained in the Ector County jail Thursday. No bond has been set yet.