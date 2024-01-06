Paraplegic Flagler Sheriff's Office employee victim of hit-and-run driver in Palm Coast

A Palm Coast man was arrested Thursday on a hit-and-run charge after running into an employee of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office as he was riding his modified hand-pedal bicycle in the area of Sesame Boulevard in Palm Coast.

On Thursday evening communications specialist Stephen Watkins, a paraplegic, was riding "as far in the right lane as possible" when he was clipped by a red Ford hatchback that then fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle was headed south and struck Watkins in the rear of his hand-cycle with the bottom of its front-right bumper, causing him to spin and face northbound in the southbound lane.

The vehicle briefly stopped a short distance down the road, but no one exited the vehicle and the driver fled. Witnesses of the incident described the driver as a white male and provided a partial Florida tag number.

Watkins sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle and its registered owner, Andrew Croswell, 35, of Palm Coast, and went to his home but he wasn't there.

At about 11:40 p.m. deputies located the vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 1 heading from Plantation Bay. Deputies pulled it over and the driver was identified as Clara Smith, 48. Croswell was in the passenger's seat.

Croswell admitted to driving the vehicle earlier in the day and hitting the bicycle but claimed he did not think he hit a person so he continued driving. The vehicle had damage consistent with the earlier crash, the sheriff's office reported.

Smith and Croswell were in possession of methamphetamine, deputies determined. Croswell was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injury and drug charges. Smith was also arrested on drug charges.

During the booking process, Croswell was found to have concealed additional methamphetamine on his body and was also charged with attempting to bring contraband into the jail.

Watkins lost the use of his legs when he contracted a life-threatening staph infection while serving as a detention deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office which left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Staly said on social media that fleeing the scene involving an accident is "cowardly and illegal" and that the victim was a "beloved member of the community and our team."

He also commended the witnesses who helped catch the driver.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Paraplegic on hand-pedal bicycle clipped by hit-and-run driver Flagler