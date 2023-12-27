‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun dies at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead in a car in Seoul, South Korea, local authorities said.

Police and emergency officers initially found Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked in northern Seoul, the city’s Seongbuk police station reported.

The 48-year-old actor had been under investigation over alleged drug use, The Associated Press reported.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that a charcoal briquette, which can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, was found on the car’s passenger seat.

The AP reported that police refused to say whether they had determined the manner of death, but the local Yonhap outlet reported that Lee’s manager previously told the police that the actor left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note.

Lee’s body has been taken to the Seoul National University Hospital, Yonhap reported.

The actor had undergone several rounds of police questioning on suspicion of using marijuana and other drugs at a bar hostess’ house. The investigation prompted tabloid coverage and criticism. Lee filed a lawsuit against two people, including the hostess, claiming they blackmailed him, the AP reported.

South Korea has strict anti-drug laws but has seen high numbers of drug-related offenses in recent years. Among developed countries, it has had the highest suicide rate for years, including several celebrity suicides which experts say were blamed on cyberbullying, according to the AP.

“Parasite” won Oscars for best picture and three other categories in 2020. It was the first non-English-language film to win in the category and the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar. Lee had been a long-time popular actor in South Korea before the international hit.

He is survived by his wife Jeon Hye-jin, an actress, and two sons, the AP reported.

