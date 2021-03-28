Parasitic worms in your shellfish lead a creepy but popular lifestyle

Andrew David, Assistant Professor of Biology, Clarkson University
·5 min read
<span class="caption">Parasites do very well for themselves, which is why they are so common in the animal kingdom.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="http://www.marinespecies.org/introduced/aphia.php?p=image&pic=99515" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Geoffrey Read">Geoffrey Read</a>, <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY">CC BY</a></span>
Parasites do very well for themselves, which is why they are so common in the animal kingdom. Geoffrey Read, CC BY

If you’re an oyster lover, seeing a shaggy worm slither across your appetizer is revolting – even though such worms are harmless to people. An internet search using the keywords “oyster” and “worm” will bring up a large cache of images, each one less palatable than the next.

As a biologist, I study invasive species including these mud blister worms. Despite their high gross-out factor, their parasitic lifestyles are fascinating. While parasites do cause harm to their hosts, they are also a crucial piece of the planet’s ecosystem.

Shell-boring worms

Mud blister worms belong to a larger group of segmented worms, collectively known as polychaetes. “Poly” means many and “chaete” means bristles in ancient Greek. Mud blister worms are one of many species that burrow into the shells of animals like oysters, abalone and scallops, where they spend their entire adult life.

Considering the shells of oysters and scallops are made up of calcium carbonate, which has limited nutritional value, it might seem an odd location for a worm infestation. But rather than feeding on the shell itself, these worms create an amazing network of tunnels within the shell’s matrix, using it as a house rather than a food source.

<span class="caption">This worm, <i>Polydora cornutanhas</i>, uses tentacles to snag passing algae and food particles, while its body remain safely ensconced in the shell of its host organism.</span>
This worm, Polydora cornutanhas, uses tentacles to snag passing algae and food particles, while its body remain safely ensconced in the shell of its host organism.

The worms feed by protruding their tentacles out of tiny openings in the shell, where they capture food particles from the surrounding seawater. Unlike other parasites, which feed directly on their hosts, mud blister worms invade their hosts’ outer covering and must have food delivered to them for survival.

How many worms can a single shell harbor? I once counted more than 120 worms emerging from the shell of a heavily infested Pacific oyster. The surface of the oyster looked like any other, but once it was immersed into a special irritating solution, a stunning number of worms began to rise up, just like a creature in a zombie film.

Sibling cannibalism

Adult worms are sedentary, meaning they remain within the tunnels they create and do not actively leave their quarters. The offspring of these worms, however, are free-swimming larvae, which are released into the water column after birth and disperse the species throughout the ocean.

After mating, females produce an egg case containing thousands of eggs, some of which hatch into larvae and some of which do not hatch at all. The latter become “nurse eggs,” or food that nourish the developing offspring. This is where things get interesting.

In one of my earliest studies of these worms, my colleagues and I found that in situations where nurse eggs were depleted, larger larvae often viciously attacked and cannibalized their siblings within the egg case. In other situations, the cannibalism occurred even in the presence of nurse eggs.

The mother is in charge of releasing the larvae, using a pair of tentacles to rupture the egg cases at a time of her choosing. Because she is solely responsible for liberating the offspring from the egg case, she has complete control over which siblings live and which die.

Sibling cannibalism, as brutal as it sounds, is actually quite common across the animal kingdom. Sand tiger sharks, for example, exhibit a similar behavior where siblings fight each other to the death in the womb although, in this case, the mother shark does not exert as much control as a mud blister worm matriarch does.

The evolutionary significance of sibling cannibalism – and why it seems to have emerged in animals as far apart on the tree of life as worms and sharks – is still not fully known and remains an active area of evolutionary biology research.

Threats to humans and the aquaculture industry

Luckily, shell-boring worms pose no threat to humans. Aside from an unexpected protein boost, accidental consumption will not lead to any health problems.

However, these worms are notorious pests in the aquaculture industry. Heavy infestations can cause reduced growth in shellfish, because the mollusk must divert energy from growth to shell repair. In addition, the meat of infested oysters has been reported as having a more “watery” consistency than uninfested oysters. Together, these effects result in a commercial loss for aquaculture farms.

In past years, scientist have proposed the use of chemical compounds and the heat-shocking of oysters to control the worms, but there has yet to be a silver bullet for eradication.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked facts in zoology is that parasitism is the most predominant lifestyle on Earth and plays an important role in maintaining ecosystems by stabilizing food webs and regulating population sizes. Like many marine invertebrates, the larvae of these worms serve as planktonic food for animals higher up in the food chain, thereby contributing to the overall structure of the marine community.

So next time you are at a seafood restaurant and you order a couple of raw oysters, try breaking apart the shells – perhaps after you’ve finished eating. You might discover a few hidden freeloaders.

[You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew David, Clarkson University.

Read more:

Andrew David does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store

    Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station on Sunday, police said. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Robert Reason said he couldn't immediately release more information about the shootings.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • TikTok vet exposes ‘scary’ secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: ‘Literally the devil’

    It's feeding time, but do you know what your pet is actually eating? The post TikTok vet exposes ‘scary’ secret the pet food industry doesn’t want you to know: ‘Literally the devil’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Say Goodbye to Their Cleveland Home: 'I Will Miss This Place'

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, posted on her Instagram Story Friday as she moved out of the house overlooking the shores of Lake Erie

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • Flat-faced dogs at risk of blindness because overbreeding means their eyes don't fully close

    Fashionable flat-faced dogs like pugs and French bulldogs may be all the rage among dog lovers, but vets have warned that over-breeding is causing them to go blind, with many not even able to close their eyes. Over-breeding is leading to changes in the dogs’ skull shape, making their eyes bulge, and leaving the surface too exposed. This is causing trauma, ulcers and erosion of the eyeball, leading to vision loss, the researchers said. Many have a condition called macroblepharon , which is an abnormally large opening of the eyelids. This, combined with the way their eyes stick out, often renders them impossible to close. "As these breeds grow in popularity, veterinary hospital teams are treating more and more dogs of brachycephalic [flat-faced] breeds with a wide variety of problems caused by breeding for a characteristic short-nosed flat-face," the vets said, whose research was published in the Irish Veterinary Journal. For their study, they examined a range of flat-faced breeds, ranging in age from just a few months to aged 16. The breeds, which had been brought to two vet school clinics suffering with eye issues, were French bulldogs, Shih-Tzus, Pugs, English Bulldogs, Boxers, Pekingese and Boston Terriers. Of the 93 dogs studied, nearly half had macroblepharon. The French bulldogs - which, according to Kennel Club figures are the UK's second favourite dog - were the worst affected by this condition. Entropion - where the eyelid turns inwards so that the eyelashes rub the eyeball - was found in 20 of the dogs, with pugs particularly afflicted. Ulcers on the eyeball's surface - the cornea - were found in 41 of the pets, and five had them in both eyes, the vets from the University of Lisbon and University of Leipzig discovered. Corneal pigmentation affected 33 of the dogs, with pugs suffering the most. Vision loss occurs as the blackish brown pigment progressively clouds the cornea. Corneal fibrosis, or scarring, affected 23 dogs. Shih Tzus and French Bulldogs were the breeds most likely to have these issues. "The number of these patients is increasing in small animal practices," said the researchers. "Their personalities, wrinkly faces and appealing large eyes have turned them into popular pets. "This popularity is thought to exist because humans find the large and round eyes, as well as the round face very appealing." Their study, the vets said, has "highlighted the importance of responsible breeding, early diagnosis and regular ophthalmic check-ups to correctly diagnose, treat and if possible prevent situations of irreversible blindness in these patients". As well as eye problems, these breeds commonly suffer from breathing issues - a condition known as Brachycephalic Airway Obstructive Syndrome.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • How wearable pods designed to keep spectators dry at sporting events came to be used by drive-thru workers at Chick-fil-A and Dunkin'

    Most customers were sports fans and festival-goers, but the company pivoted to fit around COVID changes last year.

  • Wine Prevents Dementia, But Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

    We love a good study on aging and wine (or coffee). Mostly we love wine, but finding research that supports that love is always reassuring. We came across this note in Wine Spectator about a study that took place in China. Scientists have been studying the relationship between wine and brain health—specifically dementia—for years, but a […]

  • California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call

    The teacher was disparaging the student and his mother after she thought the call ended, deeply upsetting the sixth-grader who was still listening to the call.

  • 'I can't believe this is happening': Travelers recount tales of getting stuck in Mexico after positive COVID tests

    A CDC order that went into effect requiring a negative COVID test before flying to the U.S. has temporarily stranded some travelers in Mexico.

  • Sebastian Stan, who looks like Luke Skywalker, will do a Star Wars if Mark Hamill asks him to

    A healthy portion of the internet is built around discussion of fan-casting, since humanity can both complain about the overabundance of sequels, remakes, adaptations and talk about how cool it would be if Famous Person X played Famous Fictional Character Y. It rarely ever amounts to anything (Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool doesn’t count, since he was the fan who made it happen), but that’s never stopped the internet from trying to make something happen.

  • NASA's TESS spacecraft has already found 2,200 possible planets

    NASA's TESS spacecraft has already found 2,200 potential planets, surpassing its original goal and raising hope of finding Earth-like worlds.

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • Over-the-Top Mayan Tomb Reveals Man Who Lived a Bit Too Large

    Cambridge University PressThere’s a stereotype among celebrities and lottery winners that when they first get successful they spend money indiscriminately and buy huge mansions to live in. Later, if they fall on hard times, the cars are sold and the property falls into disrepair. As the most expensive, and often overpriced, purchases the houses are the often the last thing to go. They’re a testament to why you shouldn’t assume that good luck should last. Archeologists recently unearthed an ancient example of this at El Palmar (in modern-day Mexico): the temple tomb of an ancient ambassador who had obtained a position of great influence and prestige before falling from grace and dying in poverty.Archeologists Jessica Cerezo-Román and Kenichiro Tsukamoto were excavating a temple when they unearthed the tomb of Apoch’Waal beneath the floor of a platformed structure. The process of building the platform was extremely costly and even ostentatious—only elites could afford to invest this much money in afterlife architecture. Cerezo-Román and Tsukamoto were expecting, therefore, to find an equally elaborate tomb adorned with expensive grave goods. They were surprised to find only two decorated pots. A grave-robber might have been disappointed, but the archeologists were intrigued. What was such a humble tomb doing in such a prestigious location?Piecing together the evidence from the hieroglyphic inscriptions that decorated the stairs up to the platform with Apoch’Waal’s physical remains they began to reconstruct his life. The results of their work were recently published in Latin American Antiquity. The epigraphic evidence suggests that that the man was a Mayan standard bearer, an important political and economic diplomatic figure in ancient Mesoamerica.As a boy, his remains show, life may have been a bit tough. The lasting effects of malnutrition or illness remain in his bones, but he had been cared for in the Mayan way: the back of his skull had been subtly reshaped through prolonged contact with a flat object as a child. It was a technique designed to make him more attractive. At some point during puberty he went through a painful dental procedure for elites designed to increase (or display) his social status. Holes were drilled in all of his upper front teeth and decorative implants made of valuable pyrite and jade were placed inside.The procedure, like braces (our own rite of passage for affluent adolescents), was deeply uncomfortable but it may have signified his entry into the elite. It may have happened around the time he inherited his position as “standard bearer” from his father and became a diplomatic emissary.His story reaches its climax in 726 A.D., though, when Apoch’Waal’s career began to take off. That summer he travelled hundreds of miles, with standard in tow, to Copán in modern-day Honduras to foster ties between the king of Copán and his own ruler, the king of Calakmul. The resulting alliance was a high point for Apoch’Waal; when he returned to his hometown he commemorated the event by building the temple and platform for himself. The platform would have been the setting for priestly rituals performed before larger audiences and only the wealthy were able to afford to build them.The story of the successful diplomatic mission to Copán is told on the hieroglyphs that adorn the stairs, but what happened next is difficult to discern. Why were no valuable items such as jewelry found in his tomb?The only answer is a fall from favor and decline in affluence. In a press release, Tsukamoto, an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside, said that “The ruler of a subordinate dynasty decapitated Copán’s king 10 years after his alliance with Calakmul, which was also defeated by a rival dynasty around the same time.” The sudden change in political fortunes and the shifting political allegiances that followed led to an economic downturn that may have left Apoch’Waal out in the proverbial cold. Small communities like that at El Palmar would have felt the economic effects of political instability the most.This loss of status is mirrored by Apoch’Waal’s declining health in the later years of his life. An examination of his bones reveals that Apoch’Waal developed arthritis in his right elbow, left knee and ankle, and hands. The stiffness and pain may well have been caused by kneeling on the platforms of Mayan rulers, or the long hours holding the standard on the road, but the consequences would only have been felt later in life.He also began to suffer from dental problems. Prior to his death he had lost a number teeth due to gum disease and had lost one of the jewels that had been drilled into his teeth. The fact that the precious stone was not replaced offers further support for the idea that his socioeconomic status slipped after the king of Calakmul, his former patron, had been deposed. Despite his fall from power and privilege, when he died—sometime between the ages of 35 and 50—he still had the right to be under the extravagant platform he had built.His final years, we can deduce, were spent in pain. The joint pain and near constant toothaches would have reduced him to eating a diet of soft foods and made getting around painful and slow. The story of his fall from favor was written in his asymmetrical smile. Though he had enjoyed many of the privileges of the elite over his life, even elite diplomacy was physically strenuous and difficult. And the debilitating effects of chronic pain did not spare the wealthy.For historians, the discovery is an important one. Monuments like this usually only survive for the ancient royal elites, whose tombs speak of wealth and happiness. Apoch’Waal’s story is rare and complex. Here we learn more both about the lifestyle and hardship of elite diplomats and also of the precariousness of political favor and good fortune. The hieroglyphics on the stairs document his ascent to power, but his sparsely decorated tomb, joint damage, and unrepaired tooth tell the story of his decline.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘It’s a crisis:’ Restaurants fighting to rebound from the pandemic are encountering a surprising new challenge

    As restaurants reopen in South Florida after a difficult year marked by hundreds of thousands of laid-off or furloughed workers, they are facing a new — and surprising — problem: A shortage of staff. It’s a mystery restaurant owners are struggling to understand: In an economy where unemployment is still high, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industry, why can’t they find enough ...

  • New satellite images show close up of Ever Given wedged in place

    Newly released satellite images are showing the full scope of the predicament the container ship Ever Given has set before the world stage. The 1,312-foot-long ship was shown with its bow wedged into the western bank at a diagonal across the roughly 656-foot-wide Suez Canal, choking off a crucial maritime trade route in new satellite images released Friday by Maxar Images. The Ever Given, which is operated by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., towered over several tug boats that lined its port side, and dredging operations continue to try and help remove sand from around the ship's lodged bow. Dredgers had halted efforts to remove the sand from around the bow and tugboats were preparing another attempt at towing the massive ship, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement Friday night, local time. Previous attempts with tugboats have been unsuccessful, and an earlier attempt Friday to free the boat failed, according to The Associated Press. "It's a complex technical operation" that will require several attempts to free the vessel, Rabei said in a statement about their efforts. About 12% of world trade operates through the canal, though concerns are growing over the impact the maritime traffic jam could have on the cost of goods. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Workers are racing against the clock in an endeavor that is costing the world economy an estimated $400 million in delayed goods for every hour the waterway remains blocked, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd's List. The London-based shipping-news journal estimated that the value of cargo goods passing through the canal every day to be roughly around $9.7 billion -- westbound traffic valuing $5.1 billion daily and eastbound traffic valuing $4.5 billion daily. The vessel has been stuck since Tuesday, March 23, on its way from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it reportedly ran aground amid a severe dust storm that caused high winds and poor visibility in the canal. Capt. Nick Sloane, a maritime salvage expert, told the AP that the job could take up to a week. The job of dislodging the ship had fallen to SMIT Salvage BV, one of the largest salvage companies in the world that provides marine emergency response, wreck removal operations and environmental care services. With high tide expected to come around Sunday or Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said dry and mostly clear weather could be expected in the area over the next several days as efforts to free the Ever Given continue. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • The Items That You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    As such, while time has passed to hoard supplies, it does not hurt to be prepared for any eventuality — and that includes other kinds of crisis situations, such as the recent power outage in freezing Texas. Shelf-stable milk refers to any milk that can sit at room temperature on a shelf without refrigeration or only needs to be refrigerated after opening. Dairy milk will have to be refrigerated immediately after opening, but alternative milk made from nuts or grains can often withstand room temperature for days without spoiling, which can be super handy in situations where the power goes out.

  • Russia is in no hurry to see the Suez Canal re-opened

    If the Suez Canal jam drags on for weeks, there will be some clear winners and losers in the global energy market.