Parata Systems Launches Relief Fund For Pharmacy Employees Impacted By COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parata Systems launched the Pharmacy Employee Relief Fund with an initial commitment of $100,000. The Fund will support employees of retail, long-term care, hospital and direct-to-home pharmacies across the United States impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of the Fund is to provide assistance to pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy employees who are facing a financial hardship due to illness, quarantine, business closure or school closure as a result of COVID-19.

Rob Kill, CEO of Parata Systems, stated, "Our automation technology is installed in thousands of pharmacies across the country. During this global crisis, when pharmacy services are so critical, we felt it was important to support our pharmacy customers who are providing care on the front lines for patients across the U.S., including our families and friends. We believe a COVID-19 relief fund that is solely dedicated to helping pharmacy employees is essential. With this, we are inviting our industry partners who provide technology, pharmaceuticals, supplies and services to retail, long-term, hospital and direct-to-home pharmacies to join us by making contributions to the Fund."

To that end, Parata is pleased to announce that Comprehensive Pharmacy Services (CPS) has stepped forward and will also make a $100,000 donation to the Fund. "With a team of over 2,500 pharmacy experts serving over 800 U.S. hospitals today, many of whom are working directly alongside our clients on the front lines of this pandemic, CPS is proud to support pharmacy employees across the U.S. during this time," said Frank Segrave, CEO of Comprehensive Pharmacy Systems. Additionally, members of the Parata Board of Directors, including those from lead investor Frazier Healthcare Partners, as well as the Parata Executive team have made personal contributions totaling an additional $25,000 to the Fund.

Importantly, both Parata and CPS have committed to match their initial $100,000 donations once the Fund exceeds $10 million in donations. Contributions to the Fund can be made by visiting parata.com/relief and clicking on the "Be a Donor" button.

Applications for hardship relief can also be accessed by visiting parata.com/relief and clicking on the "Get Assistance" button. Grants will be awarded as soon as possible to those individuals who meet the eligibility criteria. Subject to the availability of funds, a one-time grant of $500 will be disbursed directly to the applicant with a limit of one grant per person.

The Fund will be fully operational on or before April 24, 2020 and will be managed by the Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF). Applicant eligibility will be reviewed and verified by EAF. Questions about the Pharmacy Employee Relief Fund can be directed to perf@parata.com.

