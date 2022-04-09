Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTK) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTK) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. The US$148m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$59m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Paratek Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Paratek Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 55% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Paratek Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

